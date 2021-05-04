Advertisement

PHDM: COVID-19 vaccine clinics see less participants last week

Due to the decrease in demand for the vaccine PHDM will only be offering first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at our in-house immunization clinics.
Entrance to Delta County Public Health in Escanaba. (WLUC photo)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ESCANABA, MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) is providing a weekly COVID-19 vaccine update to the community.

On Monday, April 26, PHDM received 1,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Six hundred of these doses were first doses and 900 were second doses. In addition, PHDM received 200 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for two clinics targeted towards the 16- and 17-year-old population.

During the week of April 26 to May 2, PHDM held four clinics and administered 383 doses. All of the doses administered during the week were first doses. Two of the clinics were held at Bay College in Escanaba, one clinic was held at the Pullman House in Menominee and one was held at the Menominee High School.

Currently, anyone who is age 16 or older is eligible to receive a COVID vaccination. To get an appointment for any immunization clinic please call 906-786-4111 or 906-863-4451.

Second dose clinics are still scheduled in Delta County at Bay College and in Menominee County at the Pullman House during the month of May.

