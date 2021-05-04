Advertisement

Northland Lawn holds blood & food drive

An interesting combo of donations
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 8:22 PM EDT
LAKE LINDEN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday, Northland Lawn, Sport & Equipment in Lake Linden gave back to the community with two types of donations.

The blood drive was a grand finale to wrap up a month-long food drive.

The goal this year was to collect 12,000 lbs of food to be donated to Calumet Laurium Keweenaw Council of Churches.

The blood drive added as another way people could help out and donate something other than food.

“The community [is] Copper Country strong,” said Becky Loukus. “We excel at giving back to the community and the dropoffs and donations have been phenomenal.”

Northland Lawn, Sports & Equipment said there’s another reason there was a blood drive that people should remember.

There is still a critical need for blood donations in the UP.

If you or someone you know is interested in donating blood, there are many locations in the UP to do so.

