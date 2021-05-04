Negaunee Master Plan Survey open to the public

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Negaunee is announcing the opening of its Master Plan survey.

The survey results will be used in the development of a community Master Plan. A Master Plan is a dynamic long-range planning document that provides a conceptual layout to guide future growth and development of a community.

According to David Nelson the Planning and Zoning Administrator for the City, the survey will include segments on “Infrastructure, parks & recreation, economic development, downtown development, housing, among other issues.”

Each home will receive a postcard in the mail in the next few days. This will include some information on how to participate in the survey, including a link that will take you to the survey page.

“We encourage everyone to take the survey, it doesn’t matter your age or even if you don’t live in Negaunee, we are looking for many perspectives,” City Manager Nate Heffron said.

This means more than one person in the same household can take the survey, however you will need to use different devices, because each device will only be allowed to take the survey. Individuals interested in taking this survey can go to cityofnegaunee.com/master-plan to participate.

If you do not have a computer or wish to take this survey in paper-form, contact the Utility Billing Department at 906-475-7700 ext. 17 or the City Library at 906-475-7700 ext. 18 and they will assist you. The survey will end on May 31, 2021.

Other groups will be able to participate in the Master Plan process outside of the survey. This is to gain more qualitative details that pertains to the perspectives of these groups.

“Groups like RAMBA, the Historical Society, the DDA and others can provide important feedback for our future forward growth,” Heffron said.

As for individuals that are interested in participating further in this process, they can provide their email address under question #1 of the survey. This will allow them to take part in workshops that gather additional information for the Master Plan. Emails gathered will only be used for the purpose of the Master Plan.

Negaunee’s Master Plan project is expected to wrap up later this fall.

Questions concerning this release may be directed to the attention of the Planning and Zoning Administrator, David Nelson at 906-475-7700 ext. 12.

