Michigan DNR: Elk, bear license applications on sale through June 1

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Elk and bear license applications are on sale now through June 1.

You can increase your odds, or even get two tags in a single year, by picking up Pure Michigan Hunt applications while you’re applying for bear and elk.

Previous Pure Michigan Hunt recipient Jerry Peak of Crystal did exactly that! He managed to grab two elk tags that were used to harvest two beautiful, 6-by-6 bull elk. The secret of Jerry’s success? He applied for his elk tag as usual, but he also applied for – and was one of the people drawn for – the Pure Michigan Hunt.

The Pure Michigan Hunt offers a chance at licenses to hunt elk, bear, spring and fall turkey and antlerless deer, and first pick at a managed waterfowl hunt area. Plus blinds, sleds, rifles, shotguns and more, worth thousands, go home with the three lucky hunters each year.

All licenses are transferable – winners can keep licenses for themselves or transfer licenses to a friend or loved one. Peak transferred his Pure Michigan Hunt elk tag to his son so they could hunt together.

Pure Michigan Hunt applications are only $5 each. Remember, you can only buy one elk chance and one bear preference point, and your deadline is June 1. That’s not the case with the Pure Michigan Hunt, as there is no limit to the number of applications you can buy through Dec. 31.

For more information about the Pure Michigan Hunt, or to apply, visit Michigan.gov/PMH.

For more information or to apply for bear or elk licenses, visit Michigan.gov/Bear or Michigan.gov/Elk. You also can apply for all three anywhere hunting licenses are sold, or directly online at Michigan.gov/DNRLicenses.

