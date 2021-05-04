Marquette County Detention Center temporarily closed

BEAVER GROVE, Mich. (WLUC) - “The Detention Center is used for non-assaultive, non-aggressive, usually minimum-security misdemeanor offenses,” Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt said.

Now, because of the lack of workers, the Marquette County Detention Center which is located in Beaver Grove is temporarily closed.

“We’re having a hard time filling positions. We recently had four corrections officers leave the Marquette County Jail,” said Zyburt.

Remaining officers at the Detention Center were moved back to the county jail, but Zyburt said this means extra security and safety within the jail.

“We have a lot of troubled people in jail so this will help the main jail for security reasons,” he said.

Anyone who does face charges will either be put in the jail or let out on PR bonds, but Zyburt said those who are a danger to community will not be released.

“We’re not releasing violent criminals – we’re still keeping them in jail. It’s the same type of thing we had with COVID is we’re given a lot more PR bonds and we have way less people in our jail.”

Sheriff Zyburt said the center is in need of correction officers as well as a cook and will remain closed until enough positions are filled.

If you’re interested in applying to any available jobs, click here.

