Advertisement

Marquette County Detention Center temporarily closed

Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt said the location will remained closed until enough jobs are filled.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAVER GROVE, Mich. (WLUC) - “The Detention Center is used for non-assaultive, non-aggressive, usually minimum-security misdemeanor offenses,” Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt said.

Now, because of the lack of workers, the Marquette County Detention Center which is located in Beaver Grove is temporarily closed.

“We’re having a hard time filling positions. We recently had four corrections officers leave the Marquette County Jail,” said Zyburt.

Remaining officers at the Detention Center were moved back to the county jail, but Zyburt said this means extra security and safety within the jail.

“We have a lot of troubled people in jail so this will help the main jail for security reasons,” he said.

Anyone who does face charges will either be put in the jail or let out on PR bonds, but Zyburt said those who are a danger to community will not be released.

“We’re not releasing violent criminals – we’re still keeping them in jail. It’s the same type of thing we had with COVID is we’re given a lot more PR bonds and we have way less people in our jail.”

Sheriff Zyburt said the center is in need of correction officers as well as a cook and will remain closed until enough positions are filled.

If you’re interested in applying to any available jobs, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
MDHHS lifting mask requirements for outdoor gatherings of under 100 people
57-year-old Jerry Mittelstadt faces a Moving Violation-Causing death in a work or school bus...
Wisconsin man faces charges related to January death of Iron County road worker
Spring Election Day
Michigan State Representatives Beau LaFave (R-108th District) and Greg Markkanen (R-110th...
Republican legislators urge Whitmer to include out-of-state vaccinations in reopening benchmarks

Latest News

Granot Loma Farm land in Powell Township where a vertical rocket launch site is proposed.
MAMA will seek public input on proposed rocket launch site
The sign outside Marquette's City Hall building
Marquette City Manager search narrows to two candidates
Crowds at the 2019 Outback Art Fair
OutBack Art Fair plans on moving forward this summer
Popular Munising tourist attraction opening early for summer season
Munising Township polling place
Pre-pandemic turnout for Alger County voters