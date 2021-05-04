Advertisement

UPDATE: L’Anse High School students switch to remote learning amid rising COVID-19 cases

According to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently ten active student cases.
By Lily Simmons
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
L’ANSE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: Some students at L’Anse High School are learning remotely this week amid rising COVID-19 case numbers.

Grades 9 – 12 are going virtual through Friday, May 7. According to the school’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are currently ten active student cases in the district. One staff member has also tested positive.

L’Anse Area Schools superintendent Susan Tollefson says with contact tracing, a large number of high schoolers would be in quarantine. Instead, she says the school decided to be proactive.

“We want to do our part at this school to try to minimize this spreading any further than it is, and we ask for the community to help with that,” said Tollefson. “Make sure that students who are quarantined are staying to themselves and not coming in contact with others in the community or their close family members or friends.”

L’Anse Area Schools test athletes once a week for COVID-19. Superintendent Tollefson says she will monitor case numbers in the coming days to decide if remote learning should be extended into next week.

