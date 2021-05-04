Advertisement

Island Resort Championship returns this summer

(WLUC)
By Tyler Markle
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - Professional golf returns to the Upper Peninsula next month!

For the 10th time, the Island Resort and Casino in Harris will host an LPGA Symetra Tour event in June. The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic, but the Island Resort Championship is back on this year, with all of the necessary precautions in place. The tournament will be held on the Sweetgrass course like always.

Fans will be welcome, and able to spread out easily on the large course. Players are tested as part of the tour, and won’t have to wear masks. They’ll be happy to return, as this is among a favorite stop on the tour for the players.

“The tournament is always a fun one,” said Symetra Tour VP Tim Kramer. “The players look forward to it, it’s the highlight of their season. The Basster’s and all of the fun things that Tony does off of the golf course during tournament week, the players look forward to participating in. We’re very thankful and very excited about getting up there in June.”

The tournament is June 11-13 and it costs just $10 to attend the whole weekend.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
MDHHS lifting mask requirements for outdoor gatherings of under 100 people
57-year-old Jerry Mittelstadt faces a Moving Violation-Causing death in a work or school bus...
Wisconsin man faces charges related to January death of Iron County road worker
Spring Election Day
Michigan State Representatives Beau LaFave (R-108th District) and Greg Markkanen (R-110th...
Republican legislators urge Whitmer to include out-of-state vaccinations in reopening benchmarks

Latest News

Bucks clinch playoff berth with win over Nets
Phillies blast their way past Brewers
Charlotte keeps Pistons at bay
Boston’s four homers too much for Tigers
Michigan Tech Huskies
Dowd named Michigan Tech Senior Women’s Administrator