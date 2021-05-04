Island Resort Championship returns this summer

HARRIS, Mich. (WLUC) - Professional golf returns to the Upper Peninsula next month!

For the 10th time, the Island Resort and Casino in Harris will host an LPGA Symetra Tour event in June. The event was canceled last year because of the pandemic, but the Island Resort Championship is back on this year, with all of the necessary precautions in place. The tournament will be held on the Sweetgrass course like always.

Fans will be welcome, and able to spread out easily on the large course. Players are tested as part of the tour, and won’t have to wear masks. They’ll be happy to return, as this is among a favorite stop on the tour for the players.

“The tournament is always a fun one,” said Symetra Tour VP Tim Kramer. “The players look forward to it, it’s the highlight of their season. The Basster’s and all of the fun things that Tony does off of the golf course during tournament week, the players look forward to participating in. We’re very thankful and very excited about getting up there in June.”

The tournament is June 11-13 and it costs just $10 to attend the whole weekend.

