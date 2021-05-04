Hilltop Restaurant prepares for Mother’s Day weekend sweetroll sales

L’Anse, Mich. (WLUC) - Cinnamon rolls are the Mother’s Day brunch item of choice for Michigan Moms, according to national data. A L’Anse restaurant is preparing its famous cinnamon rolls for the holiday weekend.

Hilltop Restaurant’s sweetrolls have been a local staple for more than 50 years. Baker Joanne Jennings says they’re extremely popular with guests.

“The size of them has everything to do with it,” she said. “They’re all at least a pound and a half.”

Jennings makes between nine and ten buckets of sweetrolls each day, doubling that amount in the summer. She says making a batch is a lengthy process.

“We have to make the dough first of all, and then we lay the dough out,” explained Jennings. “Then we add butter, a cinnamon and brown sugar mix, and apples. Then we roll them, and they have to be proofed and then baked for about an hour.”

Jennings says the sweetrolls are in high demand every meal of the day, and not only among locals.

“We get a lot of people literally from all over the United States—even other countries—coming through because they see the sign and they’re like, ‘We’ve got to get a sweetroll!’” she said.

Jennings says a sweetroll is an especially perfect treat for Mother’s Day.

“I’m a mom, so I mean what mom doesn’t want a giant sweetroll to have first thing in the morning with their coffee or tea?” asked Jennings.

She says the best thing about Hilltop’s sweetrolls is they are baked fresh daily, right in the restaurant.

“The icing is all homemade, everything’s made from scratch here, and it’s made with love,” said Jennings. “I think they’re the best you can get.”

Sweetrolls cost $4.99 each. Hilltop Restaurant is located at 571-581 on USS-41.

The Mother’s Day Brunch data was found by Zippia.com, using Google trends. Wisconsin’s favorite brunch item is a Bloody Mary, while Minnesota’s is bacon.

