Heavy Metal Tours recognizing career, technical education graduates

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Heavy Metal Tours is celebrating 2021 career and technical education graduates in the Dickinson Area. The group is taking nominations to recognize local seniors pursuing careers in manufacturing and technical occupations.

One random winner from each area school including, Forest Park, Florence, Iron Mountain, Kingsford, Niagara, North Dickinson, Norway, or West Iron County, will receive a prize package and social media recognition.

“We just want to do something to recognize their achievements and the path they are choosing because we know those careers are so in-demand in our community,” said Lois Ellis, the Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance director.

To nominate your favorite senior, by May 20th, click here.

