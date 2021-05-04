Advertisement

Heavy Metal Tours recognizing career, technical education graduates

One random winner from 7 Dickinson-Iron area schools will receive a prize package and social media recognition.
Heavy Metal Tour logo (DAEDA)
Heavy Metal Tour logo (DAEDA)(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Heavy Metal Tours is celebrating 2021 career and technical education graduates in the Dickinson Area. The group is taking nominations to recognize local seniors pursuing careers in manufacturing and technical occupations.

One random winner from each area school including, Forest Park, Florence, Iron Mountain, Kingsford, Niagara, North Dickinson, Norway, or West Iron County, will receive a prize package and social media recognition.

“We just want to do something to recognize their achievements and the path they are choosing because we know those careers are so in-demand in our community,” said Lois Ellis, the Dickinson Area Economic Development Alliance director.

To nominate your favorite senior, by May 20th, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
MDHHS lifting mask requirements for outdoor gatherings of under 100 people
57-year-old Jerry Mittelstadt faces a Moving Violation-Causing death in a work or school bus...
Wisconsin man faces charges related to January death of Iron County road worker
Spring Election Day
Michigan State Representatives Beau LaFave (R-108th District) and Greg Markkanen (R-110th...
Republican legislators urge Whitmer to include out-of-state vaccinations in reopening benchmarks

Latest News

Granot Loma Farm land in Powell Township where a vertical rocket launch site is proposed.
MAMA will seek public input on proposed rocket launch site
The sign outside Marquette's City Hall building
Marquette City Manager search narrows to two candidates
Crowds at the 2019 Outback Art Fair
OutBack Art Fair plans on moving forward this summer
Popular Munising tourist attraction opening early for summer season
Munising Township polling place
Pre-pandemic turnout for Alger County voters