Fish Express open for season in Marquette

By Mary Houle
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Another food truck option is now open for the summer in Marquette.

Fish Express opened its window to start serving its variety of fish dishes on Monday, May 3rd.

This is the food truck’s second year in Marquette.

The owner, Kevin Bray, has been in the restaurant business for about 30 years, and wanted to serve the community where he went to school.

Bray says he is ready for a busy summer.

“I anticipate being a lot busier than last year because it was really busy and successful,” says Bray. “So I’m hoping that maybe with the lessening of COVID restrictions a lot more people and tourists will be coming back in town. Yeah, it’s going to be a fun year.”

Fish Express is open every day from 11am-8pm until October.

It is located in the parking lot of the old Valle’s Supermarket on Third Street.

