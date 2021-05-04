Finding your spring Election Day results
UpperMichigansSource.com has full results from the five U.P. counties with elections Tuesday.
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Click here for results from the five U.P. counties that had spring elections on May 4, 2021: uppermichiganssource.com/politics/election-results.
Tune into your TV6 Night Report at 10/9c on FOX UP and your TV6 Late News at 11/10c on TV6 for Election Day results. Wednesday’s TV6 Morning News will also have a recap of the results.
