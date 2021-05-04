Advertisement

DIDHD transitions away from mass vaccination clinics

But the health department will still give vaccines at its offices and the Drug Store in Iron Mountain is offering walk-ins Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. central time.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
DICKINSON CO., Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department is transitioning away from off-site mass vaccination clinics. Daren Deyaert, the health department director explains the decrease in demand.

“When we first started we would fill up a 400 shot clinic in a half hour,” he said.

He said the last clinic the DIDHD held last Friday, took 2 weeks, to get just over 80 people signed-up. Deyaert says instead, vaccine appointments will now be held at the health department offices.

In the meantime, the FDA is expected to OK the Pfizer vaccine for more kids within the week. As of now, that vaccine is available for people 16 and older. This new devolvement could mean those 12 and older will be allowed to get the Pfizer Vaccine and mass clinics could return.

“That may just put a little different twist, we may be going back to mass clinics for that, we just don’t when that time frame will be,” said Deyaert.

But as the DIDHD has done away with mass vaccination clinics, the Drug Store in Iron Mountain is offering walk-ins Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. central time.

“It’s about convenience; right now we have Moderna, which is a two shot vaccine, and we have Johnson and Johnson,” said Steve Roell, TDS owner.

He says the FDA approves Pfizer for teenagers, the business will work on getting that available.

Along with the Drug Store and the health department, other places including Walgreens, Bellin Health and Walmart are also offering the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

