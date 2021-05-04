Dewdrop Family Restaurant donates to The Learning Center

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dewdrop Family Restaurant presented a nearly $1,400 check to The Learning Center in Escanaba.

“To be recognized by the community and complete strangers that what we do is valuable and important for the families and the students in our area is really incredible,” said Carolyn Bellingar, a elementary of the moderately cognitively impaired at The Learning Center.

A Thrivent action team donated money to buy autism awareness t-shirts, which were sold to raise money.

“We donated 10% of our sales on Friday, April 30 for the cars and accepted any monetary donations from the general public,” said Amanda Phillips, owner of Dewdrop Family Restaurant.

The Learning Center in Escanaba serves children ages three through 26 with cognitive impairments.

“Students that are too severely impaired to receive full services in their local school in the least restrictive environment, they come and receive services from us,” said Bellingar.

Some Dewdrop Family Restaurant staff have family members with autism so they were excited for this fundraiser.

“Knowing that we’re doing something positive for another part of our community is very rewarding,” said Phillips.

This is the fourth community fundraiser for the Dewdrop, and the owner hopes to continue giving back.

“The community has done so much for me as a new business owner in Gladstone and this is just what I like to do and what defines who I am,” said Phillips.

The Learning Center staff is thankful to both the Dewdrop and the community for donating to help the children’s education. If you would like to donate money or buy a t-shirt, the Dewdrop Family Restaurant in Gladstone is still accepting donations.

