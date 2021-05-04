Construction to begin on Townsend Dr. in Houghton

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Starting the week of May 3, Townsend Dr. will be under construction from Maccines Dr. to Isle Royale St.

MDOT Communications Representative Dan Weingarten said this is a massive project, too. He estimated the work will add up to over $9 million.

“This work is going to include converting what’s now a four-lane section with a boulevard in the middle to one lane in each direction,” said Weingarten. “And turn lanes at major intersections.”

The biggest entity effected by the construction will be Michigan Tech.

Although, Director of Engineering Services Gregg Richards said he thinks the operations will go smoothly.

“There will be a couple of spots where you won’t be able to take a left,” said Richards. “You’ll have to go out and do a Michigan left to come around. It will be one lane each way with a turning lane in the center so that should help traffic.”

In addition to the road itself, there are improvements to be made underneath. Weingarten explained some of Houghton’s water infrastructure is over 100 years old.

He said now is the perfect time to kill two birds with one stone and get into those systems while the road is already ripped up. He said that makes more sense instead of ripping it up twice.

“I think the first day there will be a little bit of a learning curve,” concluded Richards. “But, as that goes on everybody will be in their normal routine.”

