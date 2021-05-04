Blood drive being held Wednesday in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - May 5 is your chance to help you fellow man, and possibly save a life. The Marquette Lions Club is holding a blood drive.

As the UP Regional Blood Center faces a critical need for all blood types, the Lions Club is ready to help. This is the second blood drive for the group for the year. They have a goal of getting 150 donations for the year.

“We’re asking anyone that is feeling healthy and well to come on out and donate at one of our blood centers or blood drives near you,” said Rachel Heath, UP Redional Blood Center Blood Collection Coordinator. “It’s really important that we make sure our blood supply is stocked full before we head into the summer months.”

“Where there’s a need there’s a Lion, that is a standard that we’ve used,” said Mary Rule with the Lions Club. “The Marquette Lions Club is committed to raising as much blood as possible on behalf of the UP Regional Blood Center.”

The blood drive is from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the UP Regional Blood Center located at 427 W. College Avenue in Marquette.

Two more blood drives are planned for the Lions Club later this year.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.