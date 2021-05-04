Art on the Rocks 2021 announces cancellation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular outdoor summer art fair has announced cancellation for the second year in a row. Art in the Rocks usually takes place in late July in Marquette’s Lower Harbor park.

In a press release, Art of the Rocks Director Tristan Luoma made the following statement:

“We are saddened to announce that due to ongoing complications with planning around COVID-19 restrictions and out of respect for the health of our community as we continue to crawl back to normalcy, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 62nd annual Art of the Rocks Fine Art Show originally scheduled for July 24 and 25, 2021. While we are optimistic about the progress being made in the fight, with so much lingering uncertainty we are uncomfortable moving forward with planning an event of this scale and scope.”

In the statement, Luoma said that the 2022 Art of the Rocks Fine Art Show is scheduled for July 30-31 and artist applications will open on January 1, 2022 and remain live through March 31, 2022.

