Advertisement

Art on the Rocks 2021 announces cancellation

Director Tristan Luoma cited concerns about the COVID-19 restrictions as the reason for the cancellation
(WLUC File Photo)
(WLUC File Photo) (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A popular outdoor summer art fair has announced cancellation for the second year in a row. Art in the Rocks usually takes place in late July in Marquette’s Lower Harbor park.

In a press release, Art of the Rocks Director Tristan Luoma made the following statement:

“We are saddened to announce that due to ongoing complications with planning around COVID-19 restrictions and out of respect for the health of our community as we continue to crawl back to normalcy, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the 62nd annual Art of the Rocks Fine Art Show originally scheduled for July 24 and 25, 2021. While we are optimistic about the progress being made in the fight, with so much lingering uncertainty we are uncomfortable moving forward with planning an event of this scale and scope.”

In the statement, Luoma said that the 2022 Art of the Rocks Fine Art Show is scheduled for July 30-31 and artist applications will open on January 1, 2022 and remain live through March 31, 2022.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
MDHHS lifting mask requirements for outdoor gatherings of under 100 people
57-year-old Jerry Mittelstadt faces a Moving Violation-Causing death in a work or school bus...
Wisconsin man faces charges related to January death of Iron County road worker
Spring Election Day
Michigan State Representatives Beau LaFave (R-108th District) and Greg Markkanen (R-110th...
Republican legislators urge Whitmer to include out-of-state vaccinations in reopening benchmarks

Latest News

Granot Loma Farm land in Powell Township where a vertical rocket launch site is proposed.
MAMA will seek public input on proposed rocket launch site
The sign outside Marquette's City Hall building
Marquette City Manager search narrows to two candidates
Crowds at the 2019 Outback Art Fair
OutBack Art Fair plans on moving forward this summer
Popular Munising tourist attraction opening early for summer season
Munising Township polling place
Pre-pandemic turnout for Alger County voters