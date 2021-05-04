Advertisement

A cool trend for the week

By Jennifer Perez
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
A departing system will keep clouds around. During the morning look out for patchy fog and drizzle. This clears out by the afternoon. Then, the rest of the week remains quiet and cooler than normal.

Today: Morning patchy fog and drizzle, THne, staying cloudy and cool

>Highs: Mid 40s for most, low 50s south

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s. low 50s south

Thursday: Partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers in the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Friday: Mostly cloudy and staying cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Saturday: Partly cloudy and seasonal

>HIghs: Mid 50s inland, around 50° along the shorelines

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy and near seasonal

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Monday: Mostly sunny and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

