Advertisement

UPAWS to host an Empty the Shelter event

Dogs one year and older will have a $25 adoption fee and cats one year and up will have a $10 adoption fee.
By Maci Cosmore
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’ve been looking to adopt a new furry friend, you might find them at UPAWS.

The Bissell Pet Foundation has teamed up with UPAWS to host an Empty the Shelter event Wednesday, May 5 to Sunday, May 9.

Dogs one year and older will have a $25 adoption fee and cats one year and up will have a $10 adoption fee.

“Our adoption fees include the spay and neuter, the vaccinations, the rabies immunization, health check and a microchip, and a ton of love of course,” UPAWS Volunteer and Community Outreach Coordinator Ann Brownell said.

Any small animals like Guinea Pigs and bunnies will also be available for $10 during the event.

You can apply online for any pets through the adoption interest form on the UPAWS website.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
MDHHS lifting mask requirements for outdoor gatherings of under 100 people
57-year-old Jerry Mittelstadt faces a Moving Violation-Causing death in a work or school bus...
Wisconsin man faces charges related to January death of Iron County road worker
Spring Election Day
Michigan State Representatives Beau LaFave (R-108th District) and Greg Markkanen (R-110th...
Republican legislators urge Whitmer to include out-of-state vaccinations in reopening benchmarks

Latest News

Granot Loma Farm land in Powell Township where a vertical rocket launch site is proposed.
MAMA will seek public input on proposed rocket launch site
The sign outside Marquette's City Hall building
Marquette City Manager search narrows to two candidates
Crowds at the 2019 Outback Art Fair
OutBack Art Fair plans on moving forward this summer
Popular Munising tourist attraction opening early for summer season
Munising Township polling place
Pre-pandemic turnout for Alger County voters