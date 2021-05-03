GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’ve been looking to adopt a new furry friend, you might find them at UPAWS.

The Bissell Pet Foundation has teamed up with UPAWS to host an Empty the Shelter event Wednesday, May 5 to Sunday, May 9.

Dogs one year and older will have a $25 adoption fee and cats one year and up will have a $10 adoption fee.

“Our adoption fees include the spay and neuter, the vaccinations, the rabies immunization, health check and a microchip, and a ton of love of course,” UPAWS Volunteer and Community Outreach Coordinator Ann Brownell said.

Any small animals like Guinea Pigs and bunnies will also be available for $10 during the event.

You can apply online for any pets through the adoption interest form on the UPAWS website.

