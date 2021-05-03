Advertisement

Sandstone Studio apartments in downtown Iron Mountain nearly complete

Eden Property Collection began the renovation in December.
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -The interior phase of the Sandstone Studio Apartments is now complete.

Beau Anderson, the owner of Eden Property Collection, says this project took a historic building in downtown Iron Mountain and turned it into residential housing, as the housing demand in Dickinson County continues to increase.

“As our industrial work-base is going well, we continue to grow in Iron Mountain, we need more housing,” he explained.

He said this project was a long-time coming and construction began last December.

“This building used to be the old firehall, and it’s a pretty cool staple of downtown Iron Mountain,” added Anderson.

He says that why during the construction, contractors used the original tin ceilings and exposed some brick to keep the historic feel.

Anderson says there are 7 apartments in the building, five that are one-bedroom and two that are two-bedroom. The apartments range from $1,100 hundred to $1,400 a month.

He explained that all of the rooms are already leased for the year, and there’s a waiting list.

“It’s been really exciting that the community has rallied around it, and is showing interest in our project.”

Anderson says the final step of this project is to finish the outside terrace, which will happen this summer. The business plans to have more residential development projects in the area, in the future.

