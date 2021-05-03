Ryan Report - May 2, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week, Don Ryan videoconferences with Joe Thiel, the CEO of Innovate Marquette Smartzone and the Executive Director of Invent@NMU.

Ryan and Thiel discuss working remotely in Upper Michigan, as well as the job and entrepreneurial market in the U.P.

Watch Part 1 above, and Parts 2 through 4 below to learn more. The Ryan Report airs Sundays at 7:30 a.m. eastern. on TV6.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

