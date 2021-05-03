UPDATE: Former Menominee deputy stands mute at arraignment

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: June 7, 1:30 p.m.

Brian Helfert waived his arraignment, scheduled for Monday morning in Menominee Circuit Court.

According to prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg, Helfert did not formally appear in court, entering a not guilty plea on each of the 16 felony counts against him.

His pretrial conference is scheduled for July 2.

MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: May 24, 1 p.m.

Brian Helfert was bound over to circuit court on nine of the 11 criminal sexual conduct charges. According to Menominee County Prosecutor Jeffrey Rogg, Helfert also now faces four additional counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st degree and three additional counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct-2nd degree. In total, Helfert faces sixteen felonies, including eight with a maximum sentence of life in prison.

His arraignment in circuit court is scheduled for June 7 at 9:30 a.m. His bond is set at $250,000 cash or surety.

Former Menominee County Sheriff’s deputy Brian Helfert was arraigned in court Friday, April 30 following his arrest for an 11-count felony complaint.

Helfert was already sentenced to six months in jail for sexual misconduct of a teenager in December 2020. Now, he is being charged with Child Sexually Abusive Activity, four counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct of the first degree, three counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct of the third degree, assault with Intent to Commit Penetration and Gross Indecency Between Males. Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey T. Rogg also filed a Sexually Delinquent Person Notice.

According to Rogg, the charges arise from a number of incidents alleged to have occurred between April 2013 and December 2019.

The facts filed with the Court in support of the felony complaint allege a six-year history of sexual assault and abuse of a victim at the hands of Helfert.

According the prosecutor’s office, the victim reported to the police that he felt compelled to come forward at this time when he learned of Helfert’s plea and sentencing in his previous case in 2020.

Rogg invited other potential victims to come forward saying that “every allegation against Mr. Helfert will be fully investigated by the MPD and can still be prosecuted by me.”

Trenton Stupak of Escanaba will represent Helfert during the case.

A Probable Cause Conference is scheduled for May 14, 2021 at 8 a.m.

The Preliminary Examination is scheduled for May 21, 2021 at 8:30 a.m.

Bond was set by Honorable Robert J. Jamo for $250,000 cash or surety.

The charges are allegations and all criminal defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.