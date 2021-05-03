Chenier’s Greenhouse now open with two locations

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Greenhouses across Delta County are opening up after months preparing for the gardening season.

“Our biggest variety ever of hanging baskets, a lot of different custom planters, different designs, different pots,” said Nick Chenier, owner of Chenier’s Greenhouse.

Now with a new Norway location, Chenier’s reaches even more of the U.P.

“Same product selection here has Norway. I just want to reach all the way just wanted to reach all the customers from iron Mountain, Norway and the surrounding areas,” said Chenier.

Even though the greenhouses are only open for a few months, Chenier’s staff stays busy all year.

“We actually start growing in the end of February, but it’s an all year round process to get all the planting in place so that way, come time to plant we can I have a process and a plan,” said Chenier.

Chenier’s offers a wide range of annuals, perennials, herbs and succulents. For Mother’s Day coming up this weekend, Chenier’s offers several pre-made baskets.

“You can purchase it and give it to mom, and it’ll last her all summer long,” said Chenier.

Chenier says his favorite part of the job is interacting with his customers.

“Seeing how happy they are just shopping in the cool environment that we have,” he said.

Chenier’s also sells gift certificates available in store or online.

The new Norway location is located along US-2 and the original Gladstone location is still on CR 416.

