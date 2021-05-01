Advertisement

NMU holding virtual commencement ceremony Saturday

A recent graduate of NMU on stage
A recent graduate of NMU on stage(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 9:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s graduation weekend for Northern Michigan University. The ceremony is virtual again this year.

But, inside the Superior Dome, the stage is set, and graduates had a chance Friday to get their pictures taken. On Saturday, 929 graduates will have their names read and pictures displayed in the virtual ceremony.

“We have the full stage set up and the TV cameras are there, we’ll go through all the same steps that we normally go through for graduation but there’s just no chairs in the audience set up on the floor, it looks a little weird but it’s how we have to do it at this time,” said NMU Spokesperson Derek Hall.

The commencement begins Saturday at 10:00 a.m. It will be broadcast on WNMU-TV. Bryan Terrell Clark, the Broadway Actor who played George Washington in Hamilton, will be the commencement speaker.

