Finlandia Baseball sets a record but drops two at LaCrosse

LACROSSE, Wisc. (WLUC) - Freshman Jacob Mead broke a school record as the Finlandia University baseball team (0-26, 0-18 WIAC) lost 13-0 and 9-5 to UW-La Crosse (18-10, 10-8 WIAC), Friday afternoon at Copeland Park.

Game 1

UW-La Crosse scored five runs in the first inning which set the tone for the rest of the game.

For Finlandia, freshman Thomas Burns (0-6) gave up 10 hits, 11 runs with nine earned, walked three and struck out two in 3.3 innings.

For UW-La Crosse, Zach Pronschinske (4-2) gave up two hits, walked two and struck out nine in five innings.

Game 2

UW-La Crosse tried to seal the game early with four runs over the first two innings. In the fourth inning with two outs, Finlandia mounted a charge. Freshman Brayden Blain drew a walk and freshman Gideon Scott singled up the middle.

Senior Austin Green blasted a home run over the fence in left centerfield to make it 4-3, Eagles. In the fifth inning, Mead hit a solo homer to right field to tie the game up at 4-4 for the Lions. UWLC took the lead back with a run in the bottom of the fifth.

In the seventh inning, freshman Jordan D’Angelo singled, went to second on a sacrifice bunt and stole third. UW-La Crosse got the next batter out to end the threat. The Eagles scored three in the bottom half to take control.

In the eighth inning, Mead hit his sixth home run of the season. That broke the school record of five by Shawn Wickersheim (2007) and Joey Krug (2019).

For Finlandia, freshman Joe Galindo and Mead had two hits each. Sophomore Brandon Hale (0-5) gave up 12 hits, eight runs with seven earned and struck out five in 6.3 innings.

For UW-La Crosse, Jack Mizgalski (4-1) gave up four hits, four runs, walked one and struck out 10 in six innings. Alex Mach (2) gave up three hits, one run, walked one and struck out three in three innings for the save.

Finlandia closes out the series with UW-La Crosse, Saturday, May 1. The doubleheader is scheduled to start at 1:00 p.m. CST

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.