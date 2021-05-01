Critical incident stress management training held in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Specialized training was held in Marquette Friday for first responders, medical and social workers. It’s called critical incident stress management training.

It’s designed to help first responders and others cope with critical incidents including vehicle crashes, violence death and other crisis.

“They are exposed to traumatic events, critical incident stress management helps mitigate those symptoms and prevent post traumatic stress disorder and it also helps them stay in the field,” said Heidi Schneiderhan, Alger-Marquette Critical Incident Stress Management Team Co-Director.

“I believe the participants will take away the value of just being there and being present and also knowing exactly how to help move people through the difficult stressors and on to moving forward,” said Ann Clancy-Klemme, Critical Care Nurse for UP Health System-Marquette.

About 20 people participated in the training. It was made possible in part thanks to grant funding from the Superior Health Foundation.

