Animal hospice care returns to business in Marquette County

Compassionate Pet Care of the U.P.
Compassionate Pet Care of the U.P.(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - A business offering hospice care for pets will once again serve the Marquette Community. Starting Monday, May 3 Compassionate Pet Care of the Upper Peninsula will be back after a break because of the pandemic.

New with the re-open are some expanded services. They’re offering in-home veterinary nursing care, consultations, quality of life assessments and respite care.

“For some reason with the pandemic the vet clinics are really overwhelmed and it makes it difficult for them to fit in somebody to do a simple nail trim for example when they’ve got emergencies coming in and other appointments the doctors need to see, so I can do any of the things that a veterinary technician can do,” said Jessi Hurd, Licensed Veterinary Technician.

They’re also working on a new partner company called Sheltered Harbor Pet Memorial. That will begin operations in June.

