Work on US-2/US-51 interchange in Hurley begins Monday

HURLEY, Wis. (WLUC) - Major work on an interchange at the Michigan and Wisconsin Border along Gogebic County and Iron County, Wis. begins on Monday.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) says work on US-2 from State Line Road in the town of Kimball, Wis. to the Michigan state line and US-51 from the rest stop in Hurley through the intersection with US-2 begins on May 3.

The project includes removing the existing US-51 overpass structure and replacing the interchange with a single-lane roundabout with bypass lanes. WisDOT says the main purpose of this project is to:

Remove the current bridge and ramps at the US-51 and US-2 interchange

Construct an at-grade intersection with roundabout east of the existing structure

Resurface pavement from County D to the Wisconsin state line

Construct sidewalks and curb ramps to meet current ADA requirements

Install overhead street lighting around the intersection

WisDOT says work will be done in four stages to maintain through traffic. A temporary intersection will be constructed to the west of the existing overpass. Motorists should expect to encounter single lane closures, width restrictions, and intermittent flagging operations throughout the duration of the project. Businesses within the project limits will have access maintained with gravel entrances for periods of time.

Stage 1 will be completed under lane closures, shoulder closures, and flagging.

Stage 2 will route US-51 traffic onto a temporary roadway with a “T” intersection at US-2 and bidirectional traffic along eastbound US-2.T he existing bridge and ramps will be closed.

Stage 3 will continue to utilize the temporary roadway for US-51 with bidirectional traffic along westbound US-2.

Stage 4 includes shoulder closures and flagging along US-51 and US-2

The week of May 3, crews will be clearing trees, grading, and placing gravel along the US-2 eastbound ramp to US-51 south and at various median locations along US-2. Crews will also install erosion control, traffic control and temporary culverts. Shoulder closures along the US-2 eastbound ramp to US-51 south will see traffic impacts. There will also be shoulder closures and flagging on US-51 north and south, and inside lane closures along eastbound and westbound US 2.

Some holiday work restrictions will be utilized, for no work/hauling:

Memorial Day : Noon on Friday, May 28 through 6 a.m. Tuesday June 1

Independence Day : from noon on Friday, July 2 through 6 a.m. Tuesday July 6

Labor Day: from noon on Friday, September 3 through 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 7

WisDOT estimates the work will be completed in late October 2021.

For more information on the project, click here. To view the full PDF of the project plan, click here. Check out the WisDOT/511 map below.

WisDOT map of the US-2/US-51 project that begins on Monday, May 3 in Hurley. (WisDOT)

