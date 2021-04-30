Washington Street streetscape project continues on track in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction continues in Downtown Marquette as the Washington Street streetscape project is on time and on budget. Now the sidewalk on the south side of the 100 block of Washington Street is being replaced.

Crews were able to begin the work a little earlier than expected. For the Downtown Development Authority the project is part of improving the downtown area for the public and businesses.

“I would say in recent years we’ve seen a lot of improvements downtown both publicly and with private property improvements so in keeping in line with that progress, really bringing a new look to Washington street and a more pleasing aesthetic is part of that,” said Rebecca Finco, Executive Director for the Marquette DDA.

Phase two of the project will be replacing the sidewalks on the north side of Washington Street. There is no parking on that section of Washington while the work is done but there is still access to the businesses. The work is expected to be done in early to mid June.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.