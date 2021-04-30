Advertisement

Washington Street streetscape project continues on track in Marquette

Construction on Washington Street in Downtown Marquette
Construction on Washington Street in Downtown Marquette
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Construction continues in Downtown Marquette as the Washington Street streetscape project is on time and on budget. Now the sidewalk on the south side of the 100 block of Washington Street is being replaced.

Crews were able to begin the work a little earlier than expected. For the Downtown Development Authority the project is part of improving the downtown area for the public and businesses.

“I would say in recent years we’ve seen a lot of improvements downtown both publicly and with private property improvements so in keeping in line with that progress, really bringing a new look to Washington street and a more pleasing aesthetic is part of that,” said Rebecca Finco, Executive Director for the Marquette DDA.

Phase two of the project will be replacing the sidewalks on the north side of Washington Street. There is no parking on that section of Washington while the work is done but there is still access to the businesses. The work is expected to be done in early to mid June.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke can be seen on US-41 in Negaunee Township from a fire at Superior Auto Parts, April 29,...
UPDATE: No injuries in large fire at Negaunee Township auto business; fundraiser started for employees
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Fire and police lights graphic.
Garage, Jeep CJ-5 a total loss following Thursday evening fire in Manistique Township
Whitmer unveils plan to get ‘MI Vacc to Normal’

Latest News

A recent graduate of NMU on stage
NMU holding virtual commencement ceremony Saturday
Participants in stress management training
Critical incident stress management training held in Marquette
Compassionate Pet Care of the U.P.
Animal hospice care returns to business in Marquette County
Marquette city officials continue reminders for community, visitors of K-9 policies.
City of Marquette administration balances rules with the need for dog-friendly recreation
Iron Mountain City Park cabin getting a makeover
Iron Mountain City Park cabin getting a makeover