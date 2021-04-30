US-45 Watersmeet MDOT project starts May 10

WATERSMEET, Mich. (WLUC) - Work begins May 10 on US-45 near the Northern Waters Casino Resort in Watersmeet.

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $830,000 to build a center left-turn lane near the Northern Waters Casino Resort in Watersmeet in Gogebic County.

Work includes 0.6 miles of asphalt milling and resurfacing, road widening, drainage, earth work, and pavement markings on US-45 from north of Rifle Range Road north to Bass Lake Road.

MDOT says this project includes three-year and five-year materials and workmanship pavement warranties. The project map is available on Mi Drive.

Work begins May 10, with an estimated completion during July 2021.

One lane will be maintained in each direction using lane closures, traffic regulators, and a temporary traffic signal.

MDOT says this project will result in a smoother driving surface and increased safety. A dedicated left-turn lane will increase safety for motorists making left turns off US-2, as studies have shown this configuration can reduce crashes, MDOT says.

