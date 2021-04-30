Tony’s Green Thumb to open with new greenhouses

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Tony’s Green Thumb in Bark River opens Saturday for the season.

“I love making the baskets and the variety that they have and then watching the customers come in and picking out their special baskets and plants,” said Caroline Picard, co-owner of Tony’s Green Thumb.

This year, Tony’s Green Thumb added three new greenhouses.

“We decided that we really wanted the shopping experience to be even better. We expanded the aisles, made it more handicap accessible, able to have more product available,” said Picard.

There’s a greenhouse for annuals, perennials, and veggies. With the added greenhouses, there’s now more parking.

“It’ll be easier to park, nice and close to the greenhouses. It’ll be easy to get your planters, everything is kind of in the back,” said Picard.

Owners say it took months to get the plants and greenhouses ready for opening day.

“Then getting ready for the season we had to make the tables, we had to get all the flowers ordered and started planting and seating in March,” said Picard.

Tony’s Green Thumb has been serving the community for 59 years, with new owners the last five years.

“We kept the heritage the same, we kept a quality the same and then we just added our own little touch of variety and different offerings,” said Picard.

Starting May 1, the greenhouses, on D Road in Bark River, will be open from nine in the morning until 5:30 in the evening. After Mother’s Day, the hours change to nine in the morning until seven at night.

