Three Michigan Tech Tennis Players earn all-conference honors

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech women’s tennis team had three players earn Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Honors, announced Wednesday by the conference office. Returning senior Ivona Gorgioski was named All-GLIAC First Team while sophomores Dominika Bobik and Neva Manas were added to the Second Team.

Gorgioski is from Prilip Macedonia and this year earned All-GLIAC First Team for the fourth consecutive season. Gorgioski was the GLIAC Freshman of the Year as well in 2017-18 and this season went 3-7 at No. 1 singles and 4-5 in doubles. She played a majority of doubles matches at No. 2 with Manas.

Dominika Bobik (Wroclaw, Poland) earned First Team All-GLIAC as a freshman in 2019-20 as well as GLIAC Freshman of the Year after holding a 14-3 record at No. 3 singles. This season, she played four matches at No. 1 singles and seven matches at No. 2, where she went 2-5. In doubles, Bobik teamed up with Lauren Opalewski and the duo went 5-8 at the No. 1 position.

Neva Manas (Carmel, Indiana) was honored by the GLIAC for the first time in her career. As a freshman, she went 12-8 in singles and 6-3 in doubles. This season, Manas continued to find singles success and led the team with 10 wins playing a combination of No. 3 and No. 4 positions. She finished 10-4 overall. In doubles, Manas played with three different partners, most frequently with Gorgioski. The pair went 3-4 at No. 2 for the Huskies.

Michigan Tech women’s tennis qualified and placed fifth at the GLIAC Championships in Midland, Michigan last week after defeating Saginaw Valley State and Purdue Northwest in the tournament. The team finished 6-9 overall and 6-4 in regular season conference matches.

