Advertisement

Teens charged with kidnapping after SUV stolen with 4-year-old St. Jude patient inside

Memphis police were able to safely find a 4-year-old St. Jude patient after officers said she...
Memphis police were able to safely find a 4-year-old St. Jude patient after officers said she was kidnapped.(WMC)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police say four teenagers are now charged with stealing an SUV from a gas station with a 4-year-old child Thursday.

The suspects are 15, 16 and two 17-year-olds, according to police. They’re facing charges of especially aggravated kidnapping, two counts of auto theft, evading arrest and firearm possession during a dangerous felony.

Officers responded to a Shell gas station near Poplar and Tillman around 1:30 p.m. Thursday where the SUV was stolen.

The child and the stolen SUV were found about an hour later and police used the helicopter to search for the suspects.

Officers detained the teens at Whitney Manor Apartments in Frayser. They were brought in for questioning and later transported to Juvenile Court and charged.

The girl and her family live in Michigan and are in Memphis where she is receiving treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke can be seen on US-41 in Negaunee Township from a fire at Superior Auto Parts, April 29,...
UPDATE: No injuries in large fire at Negaunee Township auto business; fundraiser started for employees
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Fire and police lights graphic.
Garage, Jeep CJ-5 a total loss following Thursday evening fire in Manistique Township
Whitmer unveils plan to get ‘MI Vacc to Normal’

Latest News

In this Sept. 11, 2011 file photo, a U.S. Army soldier walks past an American Flag hanging in...
Formal start of final phase of Afghan pullout by US, NATO
Police find 90 people in Houston house; possible human smuggling
Police find 90 people in Houston house; possible human smuggling
A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 mourns at a crematorium in Jammu, in Jammu, India,...
Hospital fire kills 18 virus patients as India steps up jabs
In this Thursday, Jan. 6, 2011, file photo, Billionaire Eli Broad attends the unveiling of the...
Eli Broad, billionaire entrepreneur who reshaped LA, dies
A recent graduate of NMU on stage
NMU holding virtual commencement ceremony Saturday