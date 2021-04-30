Advertisement

Shaw’s homer allows Brewers to edge Dodgers

Lauer pitches eight innings for Milwaukee
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:18 AM EDT
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (AP) - Travis Shaw hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning off Trevor Bauer, Eric Lauer won in his first start of the season and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1. It was the first meeting of the two teams since the first round of last year’s NL playoffs, a two-game sweep by the World Series champion Dodgers. Bauer allowed four hits, but the one that hurt was Shaw’s in the fourth. After Avisail Garcia walked, Shaw drove a 2-2 curveball over the wall in right. Bauer went eight innings and struck out six. Shaw leads the Brewers with 19 RBIs.

