Red Wings offensive woes continue, lose to Carolina

Jakub Vrada scored for Detroit
Carolina Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter (21) tracks down the puck as Detroit Red Wings...
Carolina Hurricanes' Nino Niederreiter (21) tracks down the puck as Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jonathan Bernier (45) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:32 AM EDT
RALEIGH, NC (AP) - Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and assist for his first points in more than two months, and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 to stretch their points streak to nine games. Teravainen was in his second game back after sitting out 32 of 33 games because of a concussion. He hadn’t recorded a point since Feb. 19. Brady Skjei and Warren Foegele also scored and Sebastian Aho registered two assists for the Hurricanes, who opened a five-game homestand. Carolina goalie James Reimer played just his fourth game in April, making 16 saves for his team-high 15th victory. Jakub Vrana scored for Detroit.

