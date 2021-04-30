Advertisement

Private drinking water wells to be tested for PFAS at some Negaunee Township locations

Approximately 50 wells will be tested, beginning the week of May 16.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) can contaminate water sources.
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Some private drinking water wells will be tested for PFAS in May.

Michigan’s Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), and the Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) said the agencies will be sampling a select group of private drinking water wells surrounding the former Marquette County Airport. The former airport is on the property behind the WLUC-TV6 studio in Negaunee Township.

The agencies say the testing is being done out an abundance of caution, to check for the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). PFAS chemicals can be present in groundwater and the environment as they are used to manufacture many products.

The agencies say that while there is currently no evidence of the presence of PFAS in the testing area, because PFAS is a component in aircraft firefighting foam (Aqueous Film Forming Foam; AFFF), it could have possibly be used during training or maintenance exercises at the former airport when it was in operation. Because of this, MDHHS has decided to preemptively test private wells nearby for the presences of PFAS.

Approximately 50 wells will be tested by AECOM, out of Marquette, under a contract with the MDHHS and EGLE. Testing will begin the week of May 16, 2021. Additional testing may be completed, which will be determined by the initial round of test data.

For more information about PFAS, statewide testing, and effects of PFAS on the environment or your health, click here.

