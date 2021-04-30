Preparing for preschool

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Head Start Week finished up Thursday at the Early Childhood Center in Escanaba.

Parents and their kids came to the preschool to learn more about the program. Parents filled out applications while kids played on the playground and toured the school bus. The preschool takes children who will be three or four by December first.

“Our program is free. There are some eligibility requirements and stuff but it’s always best to come and fill out an application,” said Myra Smeester, Early Childhood Program Director.

Your child also does not need to be potty-trained, it’s one of several services the preschool offers. The center offers services to pregnant women and children birth through five years old.

For more information, you can call at 1-800-562-9131. You can also visit the center’s website and Facebook page.

