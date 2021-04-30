Advertisement

Packers select defensive back in the first round of the NFL Draft

Eric Stokes of Georgia
(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:40 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WLUC) - The Green Bay Packers have boosted their secondary by using a first-round draft pick on Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes. He is a potential long-term complement for Pro Bowl cornerback and 2018 first-round draft pick Jaire Alexander. Green Bay has nine more picks left in the draft. The Packers have the No. 62 and No. 92 overall selections on Friday. They have two picks each in the fourth, fifth and sixth rounds plus one more in the seventh round.

