Old ranger cabin in Iron Mountain’s City Park to be remodeled

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A decades-old ranger cabin in Iron Mountain’s City Park will allow the Menominee Range Nordic Ski Club to glide into the future.

“We’ve got so many skis that we don’t have a place to put them,” said club president Kyle Lindstrom. “Our volunteers’ cars are full each time for our ski club.”

Thanks to efforts by the club and a $25,000 contribution from the August Lilja Trust Fund, the structure will soon be remodeled and become an equipment storage and meeting space. Marsha Bonicatto, who has been the chairperson of the fund for at least 25 years, was happy to accept the proposal for this project.

“The city can’t do everything,” she said. “They don’t have the money to do everything. And so, it’s a privilege to be able to help.”

Club treasurer John Nienstaedt says the cabin, currently with boarded windows and dark walls, will have a lighter color on the inside, a fixed-up fireplace for warmth, and more.

“We’ll also be replacing two windows and the door, making it handicap-accessible with a three-foot door,” he explained.

While the ski club will have full access to the remodeled cabin, Nienstaedt says the building will be open to other groups.

“It can be for the entire community,” he stated. “Among others, the cross-country running team from Iron Mountain-Kingsford has expressed interest. They would like to meet here during the fall prior to their workouts.”

Lindstrom is grateful for all of those making this happen, including his own club.

“It’s just tremendous how much work a small group does to do what we get,” he said. “It’s an awesome feeling to be part of this group.”

The hope is for the refurbishing to be complete by either late November or early December.

