Advertisement

NMU considers vaccine incentive for faculty, staff, and students

An incentive of $100 was proposed for those who decide to get vaccinated.
NMU Board of Trustees
NMU Board of Trustees(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An incentive of $100 was proposed at NMU’s Friday morning board meeting for those who decide to get vaccinated.

The university board members agree that access to the vaccine is no longer an issue, and next steps should be taken to vaccinate everyone on campus.

President Erickson says the university’s goal is to reach herd immunity.

“If we can get to herd immunity by the time we start in the fall, we believe we will be to normal,” says President Erickson. “Without masks, without plexiglass; being able to do what our students really want us to do.”

A percentage determining herd immunity on campus has not been decided yet.

The Board will decide on the proposal by June 1st, and next steps will be taken.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke can be seen on US-41 in Negaunee Township from a fire at Superior Auto Parts, April 29,...
UPDATE: No injuries in large fire at Negaunee Township auto business; fundraiser started for employees
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Fire and police lights graphic.
Garage, Jeep CJ-5 a total loss following Thursday evening fire in Manistique Township
Whitmer unveils plan to get ‘MI Vacc to Normal’

Latest News

A recent graduate of NMU on stage
NMU holding virtual commencement ceremony Saturday
Participants in stress management training
Critical incident stress management training held in Marquette
Compassionate Pet Care of the U.P.
Animal hospice care returns to business in Marquette County
Marquette city officials continue reminders for community, visitors of K-9 policies.
City of Marquette administration balances rules with the need for dog-friendly recreation
Iron Mountain City Park cabin getting a makeover
Iron Mountain City Park cabin getting a makeover