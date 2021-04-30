NMU considers vaccine incentive for faculty, staff, and students

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An incentive of $100 was proposed at NMU’s Friday morning board meeting for those who decide to get vaccinated.

The university board members agree that access to the vaccine is no longer an issue, and next steps should be taken to vaccinate everyone on campus.

President Erickson says the university’s goal is to reach herd immunity.

“If we can get to herd immunity by the time we start in the fall, we believe we will be to normal,” says President Erickson. “Without masks, without plexiglass; being able to do what our students really want us to do.”

A percentage determining herd immunity on campus has not been decided yet.

The Board will decide on the proposal by June 1st, and next steps will be taken.

