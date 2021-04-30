Advertisement

Nail salon identified as possible COVID-19 exposure site in Escanaba

Angel Nails inside Meijer has been identified as a potential exposure site, from April 20-24 and April 27-28.
Possible COVID-19 exposure.
Possible COVID-19 exposure.(WLUC/CDC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) has identified a site of potential exposure to COVID-19. Clients who received services at this establishment may be at a higher risk of getting COVID-19:

  • Angel Nails inside Meijer, 505 North 26th St, Suite A, Escanaba, MI 49829

Potential exposure dates:

  • Tuesday, April 20, 2021 through Saturday, April 24, 2021
  • Tuesday, April 27, 2021 through Wednesday, April 28, 2021

PHDM is asking that anyone who received services at the facility on the dates listed above immediately avoid contact with others and contact Public Health at 906-786-4111 during normal business hours to receive quarantine instructions.

Monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact your medical provider should you become symptomatic. Symptoms will typically appear within 2 to 14 days of the exposure. Symptoms may include: fever or chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea.

As always, PHDM continues to recommend adhering to all social distancing and hygienic practices needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including wearing a face mask, avoiding large gatherings, and maintaining social distancing when around other people.

Potential exposure sites are only listed by the health department when contact tracing efforts were not able to find or notify all possible contacts. This does not mean the business listed is at fault and should not impact your patronage of the business.

If your symptoms worsen to the point of needing emergency care, please call 911 and notify the dispatcher of your symptoms and potential exposure.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke can be seen on US-41 in Negaunee Township from a fire at Superior Auto Parts, April 29,...
UPDATE: No injuries in large fire at Negaunee Township auto business; fundraiser started for employees
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Fire and police lights graphic.
Garage, Jeep CJ-5 a total loss following Thursday evening fire in Manistique Township
Whitmer unveils plan to get ‘MI Vacc to Normal’

Latest News

A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 mourns at a crematorium in Jammu, in Jammu, India,...
Hospital fire kills 18 virus patients as India steps up jabs
A relative of a person who died of COVID-19 reacts at a crematorium in Jammu, India, Sunday,...
US to restrict travel from India over COVID starting Tuesday
Momoko Tajiri performs RNA extraction for a batch of patient samples in the MTU COVID-19...
State legislature, governor recognize Michigan Tech COVID-19 Lab
The TSA rule was set to expire May 11 but will now run through Sept. 13.
TSA extends mask mandate on planes to September
FILE - In this March 13, 2020, file photo, Katherine Quezada shows off her engagement ring as...
Number of Americans fully vaccinated tops 100 million