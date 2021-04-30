Nail salon identified as possible COVID-19 exposure site in Escanaba

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health, Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) has identified a site of potential exposure to COVID-19. Clients who received services at this establishment may be at a higher risk of getting COVID-19:

Angel Nails inside Meijer, 505 North 26th St, Suite A, Escanaba, MI 49829

Potential exposure dates:

Tuesday, April 20, 2021 through Saturday, April 24, 2021

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 through Wednesday, April 28, 2021

PHDM is asking that anyone who received services at the facility on the dates listed above immediately avoid contact with others and contact Public Health at 906-786-4111 during normal business hours to receive quarantine instructions.

Monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact your medical provider should you become symptomatic. Symptoms will typically appear within 2 to 14 days of the exposure. Symptoms may include: fever or chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and/or diarrhea.

As always, PHDM continues to recommend adhering to all social distancing and hygienic practices needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 including wearing a face mask, avoiding large gatherings, and maintaining social distancing when around other people.

Potential exposure sites are only listed by the health department when contact tracing efforts were not able to find or notify all possible contacts. This does not mean the business listed is at fault and should not impact your patronage of the business.

If your symptoms worsen to the point of needing emergency care, please call 911 and notify the dispatcher of your symptoms and potential exposure.

