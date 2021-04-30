MTU graduates walk for commencement

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, Michigan Tech graduates got to take a prideful walk around campus -- something that could not happen a year ago.

“This is a great way today that we can incorporate this celebration safely,” said MTU Interim Dean Joe Cooper. “We have a route set up... with different ways for them to engage with faculty and staff.”

The Graduation Walk at MTU is a chance for graduates to put on their caps and gowns. It was also a chance for them to see friends, family and classmates.

Most importantly, it was a chance to celebrate all the hard work that got them to where they are today.

Walking at the celebration, Forestry Major and MTU Grad Lyndsey Johnston explained she will be heading off to a full-time job now as a log yard manager now.

“I know a lot of my friends that graduated last year when they didn’t get a celebration, it was kind of heartbreaking,” she said. “But definitely having this and being able to come back now and see them again has been really fun.”

Cooper explained that he thinks the event was a success for Tech, and he hopes that more ceremonies like this resume.

“I think folks are just really appreciative and excited to be able to be outside,” said Cooper. “This is one thing Michigan Tech is known for -- the community.”

