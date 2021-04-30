Advertisement

MTU graduates walk for commencement

There isn’t a big stage this year... but it was a big step towards normalcy.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, Michigan Tech graduates got to take a prideful walk around campus -- something that could not happen a year ago.

“This is a great way today that we can incorporate this celebration safely,” said MTU Interim Dean Joe Cooper. “We have a route set up... with different ways for them to engage with faculty and staff.”

The Graduation Walk at MTU is a chance for graduates to put on their caps and gowns. It was also a chance for them to see friends, family and classmates.

Most importantly, it was a chance to celebrate all the hard work that got them to where they are today.

Walking at the celebration, Forestry Major and MTU Grad Lyndsey Johnston explained she will be heading off to a full-time job now as a log yard manager now.

“I know a lot of my friends that graduated last year when they didn’t get a celebration, it was kind of heartbreaking,” she said. “But definitely having this and being able to come back now and see them again has been really fun.”

Cooper explained that he thinks the event was a success for Tech, and he hopes that more ceremonies like this resume.

“I think folks are just really appreciative and excited to be able to be outside,” said Cooper. “This is one thing Michigan Tech is known for -- the community.”

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke can be seen on US-41 in Negaunee Township from a fire at Superior Auto Parts, April 29,...
UPDATE: No injuries in large fire at Negaunee Township auto business; fundraiser started for employees
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Fire and police lights graphic.
Garage, Jeep CJ-5 a total loss following Thursday evening fire in Manistique Township
Whitmer unveils plan to get ‘MI Vacc to Normal’

Latest News

A recent graduate of NMU on stage
NMU holding virtual commencement ceremony Saturday
Participants in stress management training
Critical incident stress management training held in Marquette
Compassionate Pet Care of the U.P.
Animal hospice care returns to business in Marquette County
Marquette city officials continue reminders for community, visitors of K-9 policies.
City of Marquette administration balances rules with the need for dog-friendly recreation
Iron Mountain City Park cabin getting a makeover
Iron Mountain City Park cabin getting a makeover