Michigan and Wisconsin canine units complete explosion and narcotic certification

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Delta Force Private Investigation COO and K-9 handler, Molly Rebholz, and K-9 Delta are one of two explosion detective teams in the Upper Peninsula.

“Delta will indicate when she comes into odor,” Rebholz said. “Odor meaning, when she smells the explosive aid.”

They’re one of 18 canine narcotic and explosive units from Michigan and Wisconsin who got their National Association of Professional Canine Handlers certification Friday.

In order to be certified, NAPCH master trainer Jeff Medici said explosives and narcotics are placed inside different rooms, vehicles and luggage.

“If we have narcotics,” Medici said. “We have four odors out. We have to search at least 6 or 7 rooms with some of those rooms having no odor in it.”

The narcotics used are heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine and ecstacy. Once the substances, including the explosives, are placed, it must bake for at least 30 minutes.

“If you place a fresh odor out,” Medici said. “And the dog comes in right after, he’s more apt to miss it because the odor is still fresh. The longer it sits, the better it is.”

If the canine were to miss the scent or get a false detection of the narcotic or explosive, then they fail the certification.

Canines tell their handlers they’ve found something in different ways. Some bark, some scratch, but Delta sits.

Canine units, like Rebholz and Delta, must renew their certification yearly. Then, they must complete 16 hours a month of maintenance training.

