Advertisement

MDHHS launches Crisis and Access line in the Upper Peninsula

MiCAL provides free 24/7 support for those struggling with mental health or substance use.
Michigan Crisis and Access Line (MiCAL) logo and additional details.
Michigan Crisis and Access Line (MiCAL) logo and additional details.(MiCAL/WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is piloting a behavioral and mental health resource in the Upper Peninsula.

The Michigan Crisis and Access Line (MiCAL) provides free 24/7 support for anyone struggling with mental health or substance use. U.P. residents can call, text, or chat with someone online.

Dr. Debra Pinals, Medical Director for MDHHS Behavioral and Forensic Services, says MiCAL provides a simple way for those in need to get help.

“Almost 40% of people in Michigan are reporting anxiety and depression,” she said. “The systems have been difficult to navigate because there are different numbers for different issues, so I think the idea was that there be a single number to help get people the supports they need.”

Certified volunteers and recovery coaches are also available through the service’s warmline, which operates daily from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The number to call the MiCAL is 1-844-446-4225. To call the warmline, dial 1-888-733-7753. For more information, click here.

The service is also being piloted in Oakland County.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke can be seen on US-41 in Negaunee Township from a fire at Superior Auto Parts, April 29,...
UPDATE: No injuries in large fire at Negaunee Township auto business; fundraiser started for employees
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Fire and police lights graphic.
Garage, Jeep CJ-5 a total loss following Thursday evening fire in Manistique Township
Whitmer unveils plan to get ‘MI Vacc to Normal’

Latest News

A recent graduate of NMU on stage
NMU holding virtual commencement ceremony Saturday
Participants in stress management training
Critical incident stress management training held in Marquette
Compassionate Pet Care of the U.P.
Animal hospice care returns to business in Marquette County
Marquette city officials continue reminders for community, visitors of K-9 policies.
City of Marquette administration balances rules with the need for dog-friendly recreation
Iron Mountain City Park cabin getting a makeover
Iron Mountain City Park cabin getting a makeover