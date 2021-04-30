MDHHS launches Crisis and Access line in the Upper Peninsula

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is piloting a behavioral and mental health resource in the Upper Peninsula.

The Michigan Crisis and Access Line (MiCAL) provides free 24/7 support for anyone struggling with mental health or substance use. U.P. residents can call, text, or chat with someone online.

Dr. Debra Pinals, Medical Director for MDHHS Behavioral and Forensic Services, says MiCAL provides a simple way for those in need to get help.

“Almost 40% of people in Michigan are reporting anxiety and depression,” she said. “The systems have been difficult to navigate because there are different numbers for different issues, so I think the idea was that there be a single number to help get people the supports they need.”

Certified volunteers and recovery coaches are also available through the service’s warmline, which operates daily from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The number to call the MiCAL is 1-844-446-4225. To call the warmline, dial 1-888-733-7753. For more information, click here.

The service is also being piloted in Oakland County.

