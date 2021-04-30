Advertisement

Marquette travel agency sees increase in business as some European countries lift travel restrictions

Croatia, Greece, and Iceland are currently open to U.S. travelers. Full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test is required.
Holiday Travel Vacations in Marquette says vacationers need to be aware of each country's...
Holiday Travel Vacations in Marquette says vacationers need to be aware of each country's pandemic requirements before takeoff.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After more than a year of travel restrictions, some overseas vacation destinations are once again opening their doors to visitors.

According to Holiday Travel Vacations in Marquette, parts of Europe are now welcoming U.S. travelers. However, only a handful of countries are available to book a getaway this season.

“Right now, Croatia’s open for us, Greece, and Iceland,” said Holiday Travel Vacations owner Laura Chapman.

Even when going to those countries, Chapman says travelers need to be aware of some important requirements before packing their bags.

“They are requiring either to be fully vaccinated and proof of that or a negative COVID test before you arrive,” Chapman explained.

Additionally, she says all travelers must receive a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before returning to the U.S.

Chapman says with many countries requiring different health documents and each destination having its own restrictions, working with a travel agent can be the key to a successful vacation.

“Travel is very complicated during a pandemic,” she said. “You could fly to Europe and connect in a European city on your flight that is not allowing people in, so there’s really a lot to know before you travel. We help you with all of the things you need, all of the regulations.”

Since European countries began lifting bans, Chapman says Holiday Travel Vacations has had an increase in business.

“There’s been a huge, pent-up need, especially for people like me or other people who travel often,” she said. “We haven’t been able to, and we really want to get back to it.”

Chapman says this fall is a popular time for Marquette County travelers looking to visit Europe’s available countries. She says bookings for next year are already filling up as well.

“I’m booking a lot of European river cruises for fall of 2022,” said Chapman.

Holiday Travel Vacations is hopeful more of Europe will open to American vacationers by June.

Click here to learn more about planning a trip with Holiday Travel Vacations.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke can be seen on US-41 in Negaunee Township from a fire at Superior Auto Parts, April 29,...
UPDATE: No injuries in large fire at Negaunee Township auto business; fundraiser started for employees
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Fire and police lights graphic.
Garage, Jeep CJ-5 a total loss following Thursday evening fire in Manistique Township
Whitmer unveils plan to get ‘MI Vacc to Normal’

Latest News

A recent graduate of NMU on stage
NMU holding virtual commencement ceremony Saturday
Participants in stress management training
Critical incident stress management training held in Marquette
Compassionate Pet Care of the U.P.
Animal hospice care returns to business in Marquette County
Marquette city officials continue reminders for community, visitors of K-9 policies.
City of Marquette administration balances rules with the need for dog-friendly recreation
Iron Mountain City Park cabin getting a makeover
Iron Mountain City Park cabin getting a makeover