Marquette travel agency sees increase in business as some European countries lift travel restrictions

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After more than a year of travel restrictions, some overseas vacation destinations are once again opening their doors to visitors.

According to Holiday Travel Vacations in Marquette, parts of Europe are now welcoming U.S. travelers. However, only a handful of countries are available to book a getaway this season.

“Right now, Croatia’s open for us, Greece, and Iceland,” said Holiday Travel Vacations owner Laura Chapman.

Even when going to those countries, Chapman says travelers need to be aware of some important requirements before packing their bags.

“They are requiring either to be fully vaccinated and proof of that or a negative COVID test before you arrive,” Chapman explained.

Additionally, she says all travelers must receive a negative COVID-19 test 72 hours before returning to the U.S.

Chapman says with many countries requiring different health documents and each destination having its own restrictions, working with a travel agent can be the key to a successful vacation.

“Travel is very complicated during a pandemic,” she said. “You could fly to Europe and connect in a European city on your flight that is not allowing people in, so there’s really a lot to know before you travel. We help you with all of the things you need, all of the regulations.”

Since European countries began lifting bans, Chapman says Holiday Travel Vacations has had an increase in business.

“There’s been a huge, pent-up need, especially for people like me or other people who travel often,” she said. “We haven’t been able to, and we really want to get back to it.”

Chapman says this fall is a popular time for Marquette County travelers looking to visit Europe’s available countries. She says bookings for next year are already filling up as well.

“I’m booking a lot of European river cruises for fall of 2022,” said Chapman.

Holiday Travel Vacations is hopeful more of Europe will open to American vacationers by June.

Click here to learn more about planning a trip with Holiday Travel Vacations.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.