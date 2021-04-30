Mackinac Island woman appointed to the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Friday announced the following appointments to the Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports.

Mary E. Patay, Ph.D., of Mackinac Island, is the recreation director for the City of Mackinac Island. She is also a soccer, girls basketball, and golf coach for Mackinac Island Public Schools. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Psychology from Miami University, a Master of Science in Physical Education from the University of North Dakota, and a Ph.D. in Sport and Exercise Science from the University of Northern Colorado. Dr. Patay is reappointed for a term commencing May 1, 2021 and expiring April 30, 2023. The Governor has designated Dr. Patay to continue serving as Chair of the Council.

Kattie M. Carpenter, of Wayland, is an adjunct professor and the head women’s triathlon coach at Calvin University. She is also a USA Triathlon Level I Certified coach, personal trainer and triathlon coach at Beyond Tri, and a former ELA and physical education teacher. She holds a Bachelor of Arts from Cornerstone University.

Ms. Carpenter is appointed for a term commencing May 1, 2021 and expiring April 30, 2023. She succeeds Edwin Kornoelje whose term expires April 30, 2021.

Armond R. Harris, of Detroit, is the co-owner of Jabs Gym Eastern Market and the owner of POC Real Estate Investment Group, LLC. He is a former football player for Wayne State University and a member of the Eastern Market Partnership Board of Directors. Mr. Harris is appointed for a term commencing May 1, 2021 and expiring April 30, 2023. He succeeds Brigitte LaPointe whose term expires April 30, 2021.

Florine Mark, of Farmington Hills, is an ambassador and the former president and CEO of The WW International. She is the board chair for The Jewish Community Center of Metropolitan Detroit and a member of the Detroit Regional Chamber Board of Directors Executive Committee. Ms. Mark is reappointed for a term commencing May 1, 2021 and expiring April 30, 2023.

Tony Moreno, Ph.D., of Okemos, is a professor of biomechanics, athlete development, and fitness management at Eastern Michigan University. Dr. Moreno is also an instructor and consultant with the Michigan High School Athletic Association and the owner of Atletika USA, LLC. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education from California State University, a Master of Science in Physical Education from the University of Nevada, and a Ph.D. in Kinesiology from Michigan State University. Dr. Moreno is appointed for a term commencing May 1, 2021 and expiring April 30, 2023. He succeeds Dexter Mason whose term expires April 30, 2021.

Todd Turner, of Berkley, is the co-founder and owner of Team GUTS, Inc. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science from the University of Michigan. Mr. Turner is reappointed for a term commencing May 1, 2021 and expiring April 30, 2023.

The Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports was established in 1992 to improve the health of, and increase physical activity among, Michigan residents.

These appointments are not subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.

