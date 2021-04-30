Look for a Spike in Temperatures Over Western Sections of the U.P. Saturday
With a Cooling Trend Beginning Sunday
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Saturday: Chance of showers early central, some showers east in the morning, with a clearing trend pushing eastward during the day
Highs: 70s west, 60s to 70 central and 50s east and along Lake Michigan
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, good chance of showers developing in the afternoon
Highs: 50s to near 60, warmest east and along the Wisconsin line
Monday: Cooler, cloudy with a chance of showers
Highs: 40s to near 50
Temperatures should range from near to below average during next week. The coolest weather, relative to average, should occur late in the week.
Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.