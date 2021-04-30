Look for a Spike in Temperatures Over Western Sections of the U.P. Saturday

Saturday: Chance of showers early central, some showers east in the morning, with a clearing trend pushing eastward during the day

Highs: 70s west, 60s to 70 central and 50s east and along Lake Michigan

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, good chance of showers developing in the afternoon

Highs: 50s to near 60, warmest east and along the Wisconsin line

Monday: Cooler, cloudy with a chance of showers

Highs: 40s to near 50

Temperatures should range from near to below average during next week. The coolest weather, relative to average, should occur late in the week.

