Advertisement

Look for a Spike in Temperatures Over Western Sections of the U.P. Saturday

With a Cooling Trend Beginning Sunday
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saturday: Chance of showers early central, some showers east in the morning, with a clearing trend pushing eastward during the day

Highs: 70s west, 60s to 70 central and 50s east and along Lake Michigan

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, good chance of showers developing in the afternoon

Highs: 50s to near 60, warmest east and along the Wisconsin line

Monday: Cooler, cloudy with a chance of showers

Highs: 40s to near 50

Temperatures should range from near to below average during next week.  The coolest weather, relative to average, should occur late in the week.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke can be seen on US-41 in Negaunee Township from a fire at Superior Auto Parts, April 29,...
UPDATE: No injuries in large fire at Negaunee Township auto business; fundraiser started for employees
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Fire and police lights graphic.
Garage, Jeep CJ-5 a total loss following Thursday evening fire in Manistique Township
Whitmer unveils plan to get ‘MI Vacc to Normal’

Latest News

breezy
A breezy day ahead of a weekend warm up
Karl Bohnak: 4/29/2021
A Sunny, Brisk Friday with a Warmup on Saturday
showers
Front will bring some rain followed by breezy conditions
Karl Bohnak: 4/28/2021
Plan on Near Average Late April Temperatures Thursday Along with a Chance of Scattered Showers