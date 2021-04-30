Advertisement

Lions take offensive lineman with first round pick in draft

Penei Sewell of Oregon
(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 12:36 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WLUC) - The Detroit Lions have selected Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell with the No. 7 overall pick in the NFL draft. Sewell will likely start at right tackle to potentially make Detroit’s offensive line a strength with left tackle Taylor Decker and Pro Bowl center Frank Ragnow. The 6-foot-5, 331-pound Sewell did not play last season after starting his first two years at Oregon. He opted out of last year’s delayed Pac-12 season. Lions general manager Brad Holmes is leading a front office for the first time.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke can be seen on US-41 in Negaunee Township from a fire at Superior Auto Parts, April 29,...
UPDATE: No injuries in large fire at Negaunee Township auto business; fundraiser started for employees
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Fire and police lights graphic.
Garage, Jeep CJ-5 a total loss following Thursday evening fire in Manistique Township
Whitmer unveils plan to get ‘MI Vacc to Normal’

Latest News

Finlandia Baseball sets a record but drops two at LaCrosse
Northwood will join the Great Midwest Athletic Conference in 2022-23 after 30 years in the GLIAC.
Northwood University to leave GLIAC after 2021-2022 season
(NMU Graphic)
NMU Women’s Soccer advances to GLIAC Tournament final
The Alpena Office of the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Office posted a photo of a 100-year-old...
6-foot long sturgeon caught in Detroit River
Packers select defensive back in the first round of the NFL Draft