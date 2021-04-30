Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library expands hours May 4

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming Carnegie Public Library will expand its hours for walk-in traffic following a nearly year-long closure due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Beginning May 4th the library will return to its formerly normal hours for members of the public to come inside for browsing, checkouts, and computer use.

Walk-in traffic is welcome Tuesday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Wednesday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday 10:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

When visiting the library patrons are required to wear masks and practice social distancing. The library asks that visits be limited to one hour.

The library offered virtual programming as well as reader’s advisory and reference services during the shutdown last spring, transitioning into curbside pickup services in June, computer appointments in October, and re-opened with limited hours for walk-in traffic in March.

“Libraries exist to serve the public; we had to get creative to find new ways to help our community during this unique time. We have missed interacting with our patrons and we look forward to seeing them in person again! It’s been awfully quiet in here.” says Library Director Jesse Shirtz.

The library continues to offer curbside pickup by appointment during open hours. A limited number of computers are available for use on a first-come first-served basis.

Also continuing are BookFix, a curated book recommendation service, downloadable e-books, e-audiobooks, and magazines, and virtual programming.

More information can be found on the library’s Facebook page, or website at www.ishpeminglibrary.info.

