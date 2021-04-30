Giannis injured, Rockets defeat Bucks

HOUSTON, Texas (WLUC) - Kevin Porter Jr. scored a career-high 50 points, and the NBA-worst Houston Rockets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 143-136 after Giannis Antetokounmpo left less than a minute into the game with an apparent ankle injury. Houston snapped a five-game losing streak on the back of a dazzling performance from Porter, who scored 32 points in the second half and 17 in the fourth quarter. The 20-year-old’s previous career best was 30 points as a rookie with Cleveland last season. Antetokounmpo played just 46 seconds. He appeared to appeared to step on the foot of Kelly Olynyk, rolling what was already an injured ankle.

