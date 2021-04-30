Advertisement

Garage, Jeep CJ-5 a total loss following Thursday evening fire in Manistique Township

Though the attached home did not catch fire, it had minor water and smoke damage.
Fire and police lights graphic.
Fire and police lights graphic.(WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Apr. 30, 2021 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANISTIQUE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A garage and the vehicle inside it are a total loss following a Thursday evening fire in Manistique Township.

According to Manistique Public Safety, firefighting crews were called to the structure fire at 6011W River Road in Manistique Township at 5:24 p.m. April 29.

The initial report was that flames were coming out of the garage, which is attached to a one-story home. Crews also quickly determined the owner of the home, Paul Perry, was not inside, as he was in downtown Manistique at the time of the fire.

Upon arriving, firefighters found the garage almost fully engulfed in flames and smoke. Crews battled the blaze for roughly 30 minutes before getting it under control. The firefighters were able to access the garage roof, to create a vent for the fire, which prevented it from entering the home.

Public safety says hot spots were extinguished for about two hours, including a large pile of firewood that had been stacked against the east side of the garage.

Investigation determined the fire had started in the northeast corner of the garage, but the cause hasn’t been determined. Public safety says no wood was being burned a the time, so that was not the cause of the fire.

The garage and everything inside, including a Jeep CJ-5, were completely destroyed and declared a total loss by the fire crews. Though the home did not catch fire, it had minor water and smoke damage.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

Doyle Township Fire Department, Hiawatha Township Fire Department assisted at the scene, providing tanker and water support. The Michigan State Police also assisted by providing traffic and bystander control.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Smoke can be seen on US-41 in Negaunee Township from a fire at Superior Auto Parts, April 29,...
UPDATE: No injuries in large fire at Negaunee Township auto business; fundraiser started for employees
Josh Duggar was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service on Thursday in Washington...
Josh Duggar of ’19 Kids and Counting’ arrested on child pornography charges
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Whitmer unveils plan to get ‘MI Vacc to Normal’

Latest News

A recent graduate of NMU on stage
NMU holding virtual commencement ceremony Saturday
Participants in stress management training
Critical incident stress management training held in Marquette
Compassionate Pet Care of the U.P.
Animal hospice care returns to business in Marquette County
Marquette city officials continue reminders for community, visitors of K-9 policies.
City of Marquette administration balances rules with the need for dog-friendly recreation
Iron Mountain City Park cabin getting a makeover
Iron Mountain City Park cabin getting a makeover