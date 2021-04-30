Garage, Jeep CJ-5 a total loss following Thursday evening fire in Manistique Township

MANISTIQUE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A garage and the vehicle inside it are a total loss following a Thursday evening fire in Manistique Township.

According to Manistique Public Safety, firefighting crews were called to the structure fire at 6011W River Road in Manistique Township at 5:24 p.m. April 29.

The initial report was that flames were coming out of the garage, which is attached to a one-story home. Crews also quickly determined the owner of the home, Paul Perry, was not inside, as he was in downtown Manistique at the time of the fire.

Upon arriving, firefighters found the garage almost fully engulfed in flames and smoke. Crews battled the blaze for roughly 30 minutes before getting it under control. The firefighters were able to access the garage roof, to create a vent for the fire, which prevented it from entering the home.

Public safety says hot spots were extinguished for about two hours, including a large pile of firewood that had been stacked against the east side of the garage.

Investigation determined the fire had started in the northeast corner of the garage, but the cause hasn’t been determined. Public safety says no wood was being burned a the time, so that was not the cause of the fire.

The garage and everything inside, including a Jeep CJ-5, were completely destroyed and declared a total loss by the fire crews. Though the home did not catch fire, it had minor water and smoke damage.

No injuries were reported from the fire.

Doyle Township Fire Department, Hiawatha Township Fire Department assisted at the scene, providing tanker and water support. The Michigan State Police also assisted by providing traffic and bystander control.

